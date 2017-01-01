USE CASES
our customers say
Alex Luksidadi
Tech Lead, Rose Rocket
LOGISTICS
"What stood out for us was the ability to build custom visualizations for our customers by embedding HyperTrack views in our internal dashboards. HyperTrack’s phenomenal onboarding experience made it easy to pick up the building blocks and start building."
Pradyot Ghate
AVP of Product, Zomato
DELIVERY
"With real-time order tracking powered by HyperTrack, the productivity of our customer delight associates has gone up a notch higher. This saves them 1.5 minutes on every customer query."
NIKHIL VIJ
Product, Delhivery
DELIVERY
"At our scale battery efficiency is crucial, and the HyperTrack SDK performed well against our internal benchmarking. Using HyperTrack, we were able to provide live order tracking to one of our biggest customers in under a day of engineering effort."
Radhakrishna R
Head of Mobile, redBus
TRANSPORT
"HyperTrack provides an elegant solution to one of the tougher problems of vehicle tracking. Lot of focus on performance and battery optimization. Integration was a breeze; great team to work with."
SIDDHARTH SHARMA
CTO, Care24
SERVICES
"Thanks to HyperTrack, we are the first home healthcare company in India to provide a delightful caregiver tracking experience to our customers"
SHOBHIT SINGHAL
Co-Founder echo
MESSAGING
"Our users love to see when their friends are arriving for planned meetups without having to text or call them. So we built dynamic location tracking for groups with HyperTrack in just 5 days."
Rohan Agrawal
Product Manager, HolaChef
DELIVERY
"I've been using HyperTrack since the initial Beta and it has helped us streamline our operations. Real-time order tracking is a big boon to food delivery services where time is extremely critical."
Ramogi Ochola
Android lead, OkHi
DELIVERY
"Awesome product, detailed documentation, swift support and fun to integrate. Its a developer's dream to work with HyperTrack"
saurabh jain
Tech Lead, CarDekho
SERVICES
"We build several apps for leading car brands and dealerships. Location is a key part of that due to test drives, sales and service visits, and more. We use HyperTrack as our default stack to build all location features in our apps."
